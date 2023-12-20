SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 779,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the previous session’s volume of 174,126 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $40.42.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after buying an additional 457,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after buying an additional 147,708 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

