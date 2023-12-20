Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells $204,504.72 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $204,504.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 705,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manish Sarin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

CXM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 222,649 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

