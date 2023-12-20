Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 5.6%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 553,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 718,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after buying an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 132.4% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after purchasing an additional 728,332 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

