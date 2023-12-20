Stacks (STX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $539.00 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $539.00 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks (STX) is the native token of the Stacks blockchain, a layer-one blockchain built on top of Bitcoin. It enables developers to create dApps with smart contracts, tokenize assets and build digital marketplaces. STX is built using the Clarity smart contract language which is secure and auditable. PoX consensus protocol rewards miners with a combination of Bitcoin and STX to provide a secure, reliable platform. STX can be used to stake, purchase digital assets, pay for services and vote on network decisions. Blockstack PBC, founded by Muneeb Ali and Ryan Shea in 2013, is responsible for development and maintenance of Stacks network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

