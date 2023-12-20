STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $136.72 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

