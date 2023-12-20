Status Price Up 1% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $165.80 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016905 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.87 or 0.99949372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012017 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0413031 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,639,531.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

