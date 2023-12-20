Steelcase Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 4,459,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,530. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCS

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.