Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.04

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.04 and last traded at $83.83, with a volume of 141883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $28,836,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.