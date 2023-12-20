Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$190.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FirstService Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE FSV traded down C$2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$217.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,111. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$162.79 and a 52-week high of C$223.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 7.4272791 EPS for the current year.

In other FirstService news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total transaction of C$39,324.00. In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

