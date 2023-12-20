StockNews.com Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to “Strong-Buy”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 429,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

