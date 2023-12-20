StockNews.com Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOOR. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 594,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,208. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $109.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

