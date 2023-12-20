Stratis Price Hits $1.31 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $205.42 million and $47.33 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,199.38 or 0.05034419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,482,387 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

