Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.25 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $12.89 or 0.00029548 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,275,108 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

