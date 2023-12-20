Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.75 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $55.75 million and $2.19 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $13.04 or 0.00029890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,275,108 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

