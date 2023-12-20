Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.14

Substratum (SUB) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $3.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,615.47 or 0.99975017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00018882 USD and is down -21.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

