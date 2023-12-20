Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 251923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of £5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.