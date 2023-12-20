Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $676.00 and last traded at $676.00. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $630.63.

Separately, Bank of America raised Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.25.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

