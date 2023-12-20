Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.69

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.69 and traded as high as $119.91. Synaptics shares last traded at $118.93, with a volume of 476,361 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

