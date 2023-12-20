Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 35,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Tandy Leather Factory Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48.

About Tandy Leather Factory

(Get Free Report)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.