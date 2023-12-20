Tangible Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $67.85 million and $7,594.71 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.08314981 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,985.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

