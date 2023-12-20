TD Securities Boosts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.92.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATH stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.18. 6,245,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,502. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.66.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4702233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.