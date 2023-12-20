Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Trading Down 3%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.55. 51,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 194,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Telesat by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Telesat by 16,038.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Telesat by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

