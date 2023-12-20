Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 409 ($5.17), with a volume of 914022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.93) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance
About Ten Entertainment Group
Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of tenpin bowling centers in the United Kingdom. The company operates bowling sites with various bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft play areas, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.
