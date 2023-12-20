Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.63

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.63 and last traded at $92.38, with a volume of 24085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Tennant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNC

Tennant Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.71.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,613,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 15.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.