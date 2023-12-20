The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 110,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,354. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The New America High Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.