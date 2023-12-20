The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 110,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,354. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The New America High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

