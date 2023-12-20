Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $252.34 Million

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $252.34 million and $14.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,614.69 or 0.99941341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012123 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02449789 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $18,474,750.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

