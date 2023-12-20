Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,680. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.