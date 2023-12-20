tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 734479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of -0.34.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

