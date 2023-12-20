Toncoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.67 billion and approximately $56.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.75 or 0.99786415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,804,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

