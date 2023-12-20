Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.66. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.66.
Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.
