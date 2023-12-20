Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 6.3% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 64,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 74,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Treasury Metals Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.