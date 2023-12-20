Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $12.53. Triumph Group shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,139,379 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $942.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,532,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,663,000 after buying an additional 339,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Triumph Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 707,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

