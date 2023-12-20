Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 1,293,926 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

BROS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

