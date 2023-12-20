United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.03

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.03 and traded as high as $40.58. United States Cellular shares last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 171,145 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United States Cellular

United States Cellular Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.