UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 66,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPGS

UP Global Sourcing Price Performance

About UP Global Sourcing

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £107.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.