UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading 5.3% Higher

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 66,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.44).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Monday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on UPGS
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
About UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UP Global Sourcing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.