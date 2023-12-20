Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 7.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.67. Approximately 11,975,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,209,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Upstart Stock Down 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,517.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,065 shares of company stock worth $3,141,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $305,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Upstart by 50.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after purchasing an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 26.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

