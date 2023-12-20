Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $13,086.39 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $13,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,196 shares in the company, valued at $79,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 919 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $14,244.50.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,686 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $23,401.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Olivier Marie sold 941 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $13,550.40.

On Thursday, November 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,423.52.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.63. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.