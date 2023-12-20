Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.76

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 428352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 404,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 761,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.