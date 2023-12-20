US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.18

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 862129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,757,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

