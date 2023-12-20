Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

VWO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,549,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,484. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

