Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5847 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.86. 1,006,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,625,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

