Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $0.91 (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9096 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.94. The stock had a trading volume of 241,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $219.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

