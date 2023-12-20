Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6737 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. 103,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

