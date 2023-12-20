Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6737 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 103,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.12. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $170.30.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.