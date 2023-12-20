Vanguard Mega Cap ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6737 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $129.93 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

