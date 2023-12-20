Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4293 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.16. 439,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $261.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

