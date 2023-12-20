Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Plans $1.08 Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0769 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VB stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.06. 1,613,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

