Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $215.23

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.23 and last traded at $214.91, with a volume of 261275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

