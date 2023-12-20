Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on December 27th

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6187 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,345. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $243.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $221.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

