Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Announces Dividend of $1.15

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1538 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $178.00. The company had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,710. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

